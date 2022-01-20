YouTube Brings Annual Plans For YouTube Premium, YouTube Music: How Much It Will Cost

YouTube has launched annual plans for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music that allow users to pay for a 12-month non-recurring subscription at once. The new plans have been launched in a handful of countries including India and the US, and the company is offering an initial discount with the annual plans. Users can subscribe to the annual plans from their Android devices or via the web. The annual plans, however, are only available for individual users, and not student and family plans. Let us take a look at how much the new plans cost, and how you can update your current monthly plan to an annual subscription.

Initially, YouTube is running a promotional offer with with users can opt for the annual plans at a discounted rate until January 23. The offer brings the annual plan for YouTube Premium at Rs 1,159 ($107.99 in the US), while the annual plan for just YouTube Music Premium costs Rs 889 ($89.99 in the US). It is not known what the prices will be when the initial offer ends, which we will know only after January 23. Normally, YouTube Premium costs Rs 129 per month for individual users, Rs 189 per month for the family plan, and Rs 99 per month for just YouTube Music.

YouTube has said that the new annual plans are currently available in India, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Japan, Russia, Thailand, Turkey, and the US.

Existing YouTube Premium users can opt for the annual plans via their YouTube app or the website by first cancelling their current subscriptions and signing up for fresh YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium annual plans.

Android user can opt for the annual plan from their YouTube app, and others can opt-in via the web. YouTube does not have an in-app sign-up option in the iOS app so far.

Importantly, YouTube is not providing any partial refund, in case a user picks an annual plan in the middle of their current ongoing plan. The payment for the annual pans is also on a prepaid basis and is non-recurring in nature. This means that users will need to manually update their subscription once the original plan expires.

The Google-owned video streaming service launched YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium in India back in March. It also added prepaid plans with non-recurring payments later that year.

