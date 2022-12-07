YouTube Introduces Twitch-Like 'YouTube Emotes' Feature: All Details

YouTube has launched its own set of emotes, similar to those on Twitch, called ‘YouTube Emotes.’ The company says, ‘YouTube Emotes’ allows users to express themselves with fun images in streams and comments when words aren’t enough.

In essence, YouTube Emotes are a collection of static pictures that may be used to build community on the platform. “We’re starting with emotes created for Gaming but are working on bringing even more themes of emotes in the future, so stay tuned for emotes for even more communities!" YouTube revealed in a blog post.

To use YouTube Emotes, click on the icon in live chat or comments. This will display all available emotes and emojis, including the YouTube emotes which will be located below any channel membership custom emojis.

YouTube Emotes can be inserted in live chat using specific names, similar to how custom emojis for channel memberships currently work (e.g. typing “:smile:" will autocomplete to the smile emoji). To try out a YouTube Emote, type its name in chat (e.g. “:cat-orange-whistling:") when you’re watching a stream.

In November, YouTube introduced the “Live Q&A" feature, which allows users to create and manage Q&A sessions in the live chat during their streams and premieres. This feature is accessed through the “Live Control Room".

