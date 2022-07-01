YouTube Is Making These Changes To Reduce Spam And More Issues

YouTube is finally working towards the issues of spam comments on videos and impersonations by adding three new features for creators.

The platform says the new changes will come into effect from July 29, 2022, which is when creators will not be allowed to hide their subscriber count, and YouTube will provide them with improved comment moderation to reduce spamming from the public.

The creators will be able to select an “increase strictness" option. And the company said this builds on the “hold potentially inappropriate comments for review" setting and will reduce the number of spam and identity abuse comments.

“We know that comment and identity abuse-related spam is top of mind for the YouTube community, so today we’re sharing several updates that will help to better protect our viewers and creators from comment spam, as well as make it harder to impersonate creators," Meaghan, TeamYouTube said in this blog post.

YouTube has observed that some channels use the hiding counts feature and pretend to be behind larger and more established than they actually are. While some people try to hide the count while starting their journey on YouTube, the platform believes the new decision will make it safer for everyone.

In addition to these, YouTube is also going to restrict the use of special characters while creating accounts. It is going to limit the characters that can be used as part of their channel name. This is being done to ensure that accounts are not easily impersonated.

The video streaming platform has many issues plaguing both creators and its users but for now, the changes mentioned can help YouTube become a lot more reliable and it wants to do everything possible to reduce spam with further improvements to be made in the near future.

