Home » News » Tech » YouTube Launches 'Primetime Channels' For Streaming Movies, TV Shows And More

YouTube Launches 'Primetime Channels' For Streaming Movies, TV Shows And More

Primetime Channels feature will allow you to stream your favorite TV shows, movies, and sports from services including SHOWTIME, STARZ, Paramount+, AMC+ and ViX+ directly in the YouTube app.

Advertisement

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: November 02, 2022, 16:01 IST

San Bruno

Users can experience over 30+ channels using the service (Image: YouTube)
Users can experience over 30+ channels using the service (Image: YouTube)

People use YouTube to watch a variety of video content, from tech reviews to standup comedy and more. The current level of content diversity, quality, and volume is unmatched and now, Primetime Channels, a new feature from YouTube, has just been announced. The feature is currently limited to the US.

Primetime Channels feature will allow you to stream your favorite TV shows, movies, and sports from services including SHOWTIME, STARZ, Paramount+, AMC+ and ViX+ directly in the YouTube app.

The Alphabet-owned giant claims that users can experience over 30 channels that can be directly bought through YouTube and other popular streaming services like NBA League Pass are slated to launch soon as well. To sign up for the service in the US, users need to head to the Movies and TV hub.

Advertisement

WATCH VIDEO: Elon Musk Twitter Deal: Top Memes You Must Watch

RELATED NEWS

“We are excited to expand our partnership with YouTube to offer customers of Paramount+ another way to stream the content they love," said Jeff Shultz, Chief Strategy Officer and Business Development Officer, Paramount Streaming.

YouTube claims that the company will keep adding new content options to Primetime Channels and eventually, it will expand worldwide to international users as well.

In a blogpost, YouTube said, “Once you sign up, content from your Primetime Channels will be reflected into the YouTube experience you know and love. For fans who like to go deeper into what they’re watching, Primetime Channels homepages will feature shows and movies with curated trailers, behind-the-scenes footage and cast interviews. When searching for content from your purchases, you’ll be able to quickly identify and access them in the search results, alongside videos from your favorite creators."

Read all the Latest Tech News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Tech DeskTech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at N...Read More

first published: November 02, 2022, 16:01 IST
last updated: November 02, 2022, 16:01 IST

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Kiara Advani Looks Glamorous In Off-shoulder Black See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sultry Pictures

+23PHOTOS

Huma Qureshi, Malaika Arora, Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Sara Ali Khan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About