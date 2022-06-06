YouTube Music Web App Finally Gets Multi-Select Feature

Google-owned YouTube Music’s web app is adding a new feature that allows users to manage songs in bulk more easily, particularly when adding them to specific playlists. As spotted by a Reddit user, the music streamer’s web interface now offers the option to select multiple songs in list views, reports Android Central. The new functionality makes it easier to pick multiple items that users want to include in a playlist.

Users can do so by clicking the new checkbox on the right-hand side of a song in a list. Hovering over a title should bring up the checkbox, and they can manage as many items as they want. YouTube Music’s web app interface will then display a few options at the bottom, including the ability to add selected songs to a playlist or play them after the current playback. An overflow menu also appears alongside these options, the report said. Before the most recent change, users had to manually add a song to a playlist by clicking on the three-dot menu next to the thumbs up/down icons.

Advertisement

The overflow menu contains several options, such as adding a song to the queue or a specific library. However, the feature does not appear to be widely available at the moment. It is currently only visible to a small number of users.

YouTube Music last month got a new update that brought several new features to the Google-owned music streaming app. The update brought an improved radio algorithm, new Shuffle, new interface changes, changes to Family listening, and more. The new features come as part of Google’s development plans for YouTube Music that were scheduled for February and March this year. With this new update, the YouTube app for Wear OS also now left users shuffle all their downloaded music at once.

(With inputs from IANS)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.