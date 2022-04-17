YouTube Shorts Coming Soon To Your PC And Tablet: All Details

YouTube Shorts, which is the equivalent of TikTok and Instagram Reels is coming soon to your PC and tablet. Since its release, YouTube Shorts has kept itself limited to mobile devices, considering the larger userbase on smartphones. But now, it is eyeing all platforms such as PC and tablet, which can become the source of your Shorts viewing.

YouTube is likely to make the new changes in the coming week. Offering Shorts to the biggest screen would be an intriguing move, and people might actually prefer it watching them on the desktop or tablet, rather than smartphones.

And here comes the design challenge, Shorts has predominantly worked on smartphones, so the interface will have to be changed to make it compatible on a 13-inch and a 10-inch laptop and tablet, respectively.

Shorts could have a dedicated tab, allowing people to get direct access to the content, and customise it based on their preferences.

But it’s not all about viewing Shorts anymore. YouTube is bringing new tools so that users can add their own clips, called the Cut. Its use is similar to that of the Stitch feature on TikTok.

YouTube is releasing the Cut feature for iOS users to start with, and gradually moving to the larger Android base across the globe later this year.

YouTube is a global platform viewed by billions, and Shorts was a quick to view version that was offered within the same app. Things moved slowly for the feature initially but TikTok ban in various countries played into its hands, and became a reliable source for millions in quick time.

It remains to be seen if Shorts becomes equally popular after coming to more devices, and how people see it as a content choice for those on the move.

