YouTube Vanced Shut Down By Google; Here’s NewPipe, SkyTube And Other Ad-free YouTube Video Services

Vanced, the YouTube premium version clone app which offers all the features for free is shutting down, as Google pulls the sword out to legally file a case against the platform. The founders of the platform called Vanced said the service will be going off the net in the coming days, and it will be removing all the download links. The founders also mentioned the reason for shutting down Vanced is “due to legal reasons."

If you head over to the Vanced website right now, it says “Vanced is no longer available."

The tweet from Vanced Official also said that anybody who has the app downloaded on their phone can continue to use it. But these people should forget about getting any updates for the app, and likely to become outdated in 2 years or so, as the account added.

Vanced is basically a premium version of the YouTube app which is usable for free and helps you rid of all the annoying video ads that you get with the free YouTube sign up these days. Vanced has its own version of the black theme, and its popularity has definitely spiked the interest after the latest news. And those who use the platform regularly are not pleased with the update. In fact, they have started scrolling the web for other platforms that offer Vanced-liked services.

So, if you are also keen on services that let you block YouTube ads for content, you can try these instead:

NewPipe

Another Vanced-like service for YouTubers, who get free access to all the videos on Android smartphones. NewPipe offers premium features like play content in the background, ad-free video streaming, an option to download the videos, and picture-in-picture mode is available as well. Since NewPipe is not linked to Google in any way, you cannot play content from the middle, and even the user interface will probably take you a while to get used to.

YMusic

Another option for freeloaders is YMusic which is much closer to YouTube than NewPipe. You can stream music on the app, which might sound limiting to some of a few, but the option to play music, that too without ads, and in the background is probably something that most of us would happily get. Add to that, YMusic gives you the download option.

SkyTube

SkyTube is another alternative to Vanced that offers its services without having to sign in to your Google ID. The content will stream ad-free and users can subscribe to the channels, create a playlist as well and even block the channels which you don’t want to see on the feed.

AdGuard for Android

And finally, the other sane option for blocking ads on YouTube is to use this service called AdGuard for Android. You can activate the service by opening content on the YouTube app and ensure all the content is streamed on your screen without any ads.

According to reports, the Vanced team was sent a cease and desist letter from Google, which clearly stated the platform needs to remove all the references to YouTube, change the logo, and remove all the links that are related to YouTube or its products.

We are not sure why Google has decided to take action on Vanced after all these years. It is possible that YouTube premium has a lot of royalty content, it wanted to avoid any legal discourses in the future from publishers or music studios.

YouTube premium, the original app, lets you stream videos, download the content and more importantly, you can play the content without having the screen turned on.

