YouTube Was Down For Thousands Of Users Last Night, Services Now Running Smoothly

Google-owned video streaming platform YouTube was down for thousands of users on Tuesday night. Thousands of users across the world reported issues with YouTube on Tuesday night, with most out the outage reports coming from the US. Users in India also reported issues, but the outage seems to have happened between 12AM (IST) to 4AM (IST) in the wee hours of Wednesday. Outage tracker downdetector shows about 10,000 outage reports at around 2AM IST, with most people reporting issues with the YouTube website. YouTube has said that it is working on a fix, but the services already seem to be back up and running.

According to Downdetector, 49 percent people reported issues with the YouTube website, 33 percent reported issues with the app, and 18 percent people had issues with video streaming or playback. Downdetector says that it only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day. It tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on the platforms. Users also reported issues with YouTube’s live TV platform, YouTube TV.

With users taking to social media to report issues, YouTube said that it is working on a fix and will update users accordingly. “Getting reports from around the world that some of you are having trouble with certain features across YouTube services (e.g. logging in, switching accounts & using the navigation bar) – we’re aware & working on a fix," the TeamYouTube Twitter handle said in a Tweet. Reports are now suggesting that the services are back up and running. We at News18 also checked the issue ourselves and YouTube seemed to be working fine at the time of writing this article.

Last week, food delivery apps Zomato and Swiggy also suffered a brief nationwide outage that was caused by an Amazon Web Services snag that many online platforms rely on. The two platforms - valued at around $10 billion each - dominate India’s online food delivery market in a duopoly that attracted the attention of India’s antitrust watchdog during the same week.

Earlier, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has blocked 22 YouTube channels for spreading misinformation related to India’s national security. The government in a statement said that this is the first time Indian YouTube channels are being blocked under the new IT Rules of 2021.

