YouTuber Performs Durability Test On Apple Watch Ultra, Here Are The Results

While unveiling the Apple Watch Ultra, Apple, at the ‘Far Out’ event earlier this month, paid immense emphasis on structural durability by revealing that it gets an all titanium case and a flat display glass with a sapphire crystal coating for scratch resistance and rigidity. Apple also claims that the new Watch Ultra is MIL-STD 810H certified. Now, a popular YouTuber who goes by the name of TechRax has performed a hammer test to test the claimed durability of the Apple Watch Ultra.

To perform the test, TechRax followed a three-step process, beginning with dropping the watch from a height of four meters. It left the watch with no visible marks or dings on the Watch’s casing or the sapphire crystal glass. To up the ante, he later placed the Watch Ultra in a box of nails and shook it vigorously to no result. The Apple Watch Ultra still came out unscathed.

Third, and being the final test of the bunch, TechRax used a hammer to pound the watch repeatedly. The Watch withstood a couple of hits before finally breaking down. Now, the Watch Ultra did withstand significant damage before breaking, signaling that it is indeed the most rugged Apple Watch to have come out yet.

The Apple Watch Ultra currently retails for Rs 89,900 in India and $799 in the US and features industry-first features like emergency Satellite SOS, EN13319 diving certified, and substitutes as a dive computer. However, just like the iPhone 14 Pro, in India, the Apple Watch Ultra is currently being sold at a so-called “premium" up and above MRP owing to the limited supply of stocks from Apple.

