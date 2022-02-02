YouTube's Full Screen Video Player Has A New Interface: All New Changes

Google-owned video streaming platform YouTube is rolling out a new interface for its Android and iOS mobile apps full screen player. The new interface makes it easier for users to Like, Dislike, Comment on a vide, and share it. The new interface brings buttons for all these controls right on the video and users don’t need to swipe up or close the full-screen window to share, like, dislike a video, and do more things with it.

The new change only shows up when users are watching a video in full screen. Apart from this, there is no change or update to the overall YouTube app on either Android or iOS. The new update also makes it easier for users to see the comments section alongside the video while in landscape mode. Before the update, users needed to tap on the comments section to access comments or minimise the video to open it up. Now, users can switch to full-screen mode and pull them up by tapping the comment button.

The new YouTube UI has already started rolling out to both Android and iOS users. We are able to see the changes in our Android device. If the feature has not reached your smartphone yet, we advise you to wait a few days till it reaches you.

YouTube recently launched annual plans for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music subscribers. These plans will allow users to pay for their YouTube subscription in a 12 month non-recurring subscription at once. The new plans were only launched in few countries including India and the United States, and YouTube is currently offering a discount for the annual plans.

With the initial introductory discounted prices, users can opt for the annual plans at a discounted rate until January 23. The offer brings the annual plan for YouTube Premium at Rs 1,159 ($107.99 in the US), while the annual plan for just YouTube Music Premium costs Rs 889 ($89.99 in the US).

