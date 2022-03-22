Home » News » Tech » Zomato 10 Minutes Delivery Vs Regular Zomato Food Delivery: What Is New, Is It Safe And More

Zomato 10 Minutes Delivery Vs Regular Zomato Food Delivery: What Is New, Is It Safe And More

Zomato food delivery app has divided the 10-minutes food delivery process into three stages - Kitchen preparation time, average distance travelled, and average time travelled. (Image Credit: Zomato)
Zomato has introduced a 10-minute food delivery service which will be called Instant. The new Zomato 10 minutes food delivery service will be piloted in Gurugram in April 2022. Here’s how the Zomato 10 minutes delivery is different from regular Zomato food delivery.

Darab Ali| News18.com
Updated: March 22, 2022, 12:55 IST

Food delivery app Zomato announced that the company will launch a 10-minute food delivery service which will be called Instant and will be piloted in Gurugram from the next month. With Zomato’s announcement, came a lot of questions and doubts about the company’s pilot programme, most of them pertaining to how a 10-minute delivery system is possible. To address those concerns, the food delivery giant has now tried to explain how the 10-minute delivery system will work. The company has divided the 10-minute process into three stages - Kitchen preparation time, average distance travelled, and average time travelled.

In its table, Zomato has said that the kitchen preparation time for the 10-minute delivery system will be 3 to 4 minutes on average, as against the 15 to 20 minutes of average preparation time in the standard 30-minute delivery. The company says that this will only have limited, fast-selling menus that have a predictable demand. Further, the company says that the average distance travelled by their delivery executives will be 1kms to 2kms instead of the average 5 to 7 kilometres travelled by an executive in the standard 30-minute delivery. This will reduce the average time travelled by delivery executives to 3 to 6 minutes, as against the 15-20 minutes average time travelled in a 30-minute delivery.

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal also took to Twitter to explain how the 10-minute delivery system will work. In his tweet, Goyal also focused the concern around the safety of Zomato riders. “I just want to tell you more about how 10-minute delivery works, and how it is as safe for our delivery partners as 30-minute delivery," he said in his tweet.

In a series of cards, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal addressed several concerns that have been raised on Zomato Instant.

In a series of cards, Goyal explained that the delivery partners are not informed about this time-limit and they won’t be charged any penalties for late deliveries. There will also be no incentives for on-time deliveries for both 10 minute and 30 minute deliveries. Goyal also said that the company is building new food stations to enable the 10-minute service for specific customer locations only.

In a blog post on Monday, Zomato had detailed how the 10-minute delivery system will work. The company said that it is coming up with the initiatives since customers are increasingly demanding quick answers to their needs. The company says that it will start Zomato Instant with four stations in Gurugram from next month onwards. The company has said that restaurant food needs to match up to home cooked food in terms of affordability, quality and freshness, accessibility, hygiene, and more.

Each Zomato Instant station will house bestseller items from various restaurants based on demand predictability and hyperlocal preferences. The company also said that due to the demand predictability at a hyperlocal level, it expects the price for the customer to get significantly reduced and the margins for restaurants and delivery partners will remain the same.

