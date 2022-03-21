Zomato Announces ‘Instant’ Food Delivery In Ten Minutes, Coming Soon To Major Cities

Food delivery giant Zomato has announced its 10-minute delivery service called Instant which will be piloted in Gurgaon from next month. Talking about the new instant service, Deepinder Goyal, Founder, Zomato, said, “Customers are increasingly demanding quicker answers to their needs. They don’t want to plan, and they don’t want to wait."

He even pointed out that sorting restaurants based on delivery time is one of the most used features on the app.

Goyal felt that a 30-minute average delivery by his service is too slow, and that is why Zomato is bringing its 10-minute food delivery offering called Zomato Instant.

Goyal mentioned that food delivery at this rate has never been made by anyone in the industry, which is why Zomato is bringing it to the consumers. Gurgaon seems like the apt city to start the pilot, like most of Zomato’s services have been tested over the years.

But what happens to the food quality and standards with such a short timeframe? He says the food offered through Zomato Instant will be affordable, will practice hygiene, and most importantly, ensure the delivery partners are safe. The blog post from Zomato does not talk about the cost factor for consumers, but is likely the model will be similar to how Swiggy Instamart, BlinkIt or Zepto function.

Zomato Instant could likely start with special benefits or even freebies for those trying out the service. Once they have become used to the benefits of 10-minute food delivery, then probably start charging them extra, or even lure them into going for the Zomato Pro plans with special services tabled for Instant users.

The instant delivery market has caught the eyes of the biggies, and now it is up to them to protect the delivery agents, who are responsible for making the service succeed or become a concern among society as a whole.

