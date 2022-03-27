Zomato Clarifies 10 Minutes Food Delivery Service After Notice From Chennai Police

Zomato’s latest Instant Delivery service that promises 10-minute delivery has been receiving a lot of flak online. Although the pilot programme is yet to roll out in Gurugram, Haryana next month, officials of different states are discussing details with the food aggregator. According to a press release, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police department recently met with food delivery aggregators Swiggy and Zomato to discuss road safety. The release notes that the police department had earlier questioned Zomato’s 10-minute instant delivery promise citing traffic conditions. The Deepinder Goyal-led company further informed that Chennai will not feature among cities where it intends to test 10-minute instant delivery service. Zomato maintains that the instant delivery service is only a pilot project, indicating it may change its course in the future.

The release notes that the Greater Chennai Police Department met with officials from Swiggy and Zomato on March 25. The press release highlights, “It was observed that the traffic violations committed by delivery staff has reduced after the first set of meetings. Further steps to facilitate e-Commerce delivery in the city without public inconvenience and traffic violations were also discussed".

Zomato had previously explained that the 10-minute instant delivery would include fast-selling menus with a predictable demand. Further, the company said that the average distance travelled by their delivery executives would be 1kms to 2kms instead of the average 5 to 7 kilometres travelled by an executive in the standard 30-minute delivery. It will aim to reduce the average time travelled by delivery executives to 3 to 6 minutes, as against the 15-20 minutes average time travelled in a 30-minute delivery. The company stresses that it would not put any pressure on delivery partners to deliver food faster. Zomato won’t penalise delivery partners for late deliveries.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra recently said that Zomato’s new delivery service is akin to jeopardising the life of delivery persons and people on roads. The minister also asked the company to change the quick delivery plans. According to PTI, Mishra said that Zomato would not be allowed to violate traffic rules, and the company will be held responsible for the violation of traffic rules and accidents that occur during the instant delivery process.

