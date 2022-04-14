Zoom Brings New Products For Video Meetings As Businesses Open Office

As countries reopen and millions rejoin offices, video collaboration and chat app Zoom has seen a massive erosion in its stock value — nearly 80 per cent — from its high in 2020.

The demand for Zoom soared in the two years of the pandemic as companies shut offices and employees had to work from home.

Also Read: This Is What Twitter Has To Say About Elon Musk’s Cash Offer To Buy The Company

Remote learning and telemedicine also gave a boost to Zoom Video’s cloud-based services. Now, the growth of Zoom has slowed down as in-person meetings resume and schools/colleges reopen.

Advertisement

Zoom is now undergoing a year of transition in 2022.

Alarmed at its slow user growth, the company has unveiled the latest innovations in the Zoom platform to help businesses improve customer and employee experiences for the new ‘work anywhere’ workforce.

For example, ‘Zoom IQ for Sales’ is a conversation intelligence solution for sales professionals, as well as new Zoom Events and Webinar functionalities such as backstage and Webinar session branding aim to put engagement at the centre of the experience and transform the way we work, connect, and collaborate.

Also Read: Google Pixel 6A Smartphone Launch Could Happen At Google I/O 2022 Afterall

The new products announcements helped Zoom stock zoom 8 per cent on Wednesday.

“Following our recent launch of Zoom Contact Centre, Zoom IQ for Sales, and our latest Zoom Events innovations mark further steps in Zoom’s journey to establish new heights for customer experiences and flexible collaboration across the workforce," said Oded Gal, Chief Product Officer at Zoom.

WATCH VIDEO: Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Ideal But Not Perfect Android Smartphone?

Advertisement

Zoom also released its detailed report on the bug bounty program and it has rewarded $1.8 billion to researchers for reporting over 401 issues in 2021.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.