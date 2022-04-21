Zoom Is Making Virtual Meetings More Immersive With These New Features

Video-conferencing platform Zoom has announced that it is rolling out new features including Gesture Recognition, Zoom IQ for Sales, Zoom Whiteboard, etc. The company said that users can now easily share how they are feeling with others and encourage seamless engagement with Gesture Recognition, which allows for visual gestures, such as a raised hand, to automatically display a corresponding meeting reaction.

This feature currently supports Raise Hand and Thumbs Up reactions and requires client version 5.10.3 or higher, and can be enabled at the account, group, or user level. This setting is disabled at the client level by default. “In this update, we have provided a range of features to help you and your teams enhance, protect, and streamline your collaboration, including Gesture Recognition, Zoom IQ for Sales, Zoom Whiteboard, Backstage for Zoom Events, and more," the company said in a blogpost.

Zoom said that it has completely rebuilt the whiteboard experience to bring the all-new Whiteboard, a cross-platform, persistent, online, visual collaboration solution that’s built right into the Zoom desktop client, Zoom Meetings, and Zoom Rooms for Touch devices. “Take your collaboration to the next level with features like; shapes, connectors, sticky notes, adding images, and more. Check out our blog or Zoom Whiteboard website for more information on Zoom Whiteboard!" the company said.

Zoom said that companies can now help their sales teams reach their full potential with Zoom IQ for Sales, a conversation AI solution that analyzes customer interactions to surface key insights, actions, and content from sales meetings.

