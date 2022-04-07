Zoom Sets Up Second Technology Centre In India, Ramps Up Hiring

Zoom, the video conferencing platform is strengthening its base in the Indian market. The platform has confirmed that it is setting up a second technology centre in India, along with it looking to ramp up local hiring in the country.

Zoom says, the new technology centre in Chennai will support for its first technology centre which is based in

in Bengaluru and provide faster results for its research purposes. Zoom also has two data centres in the country that are located in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

The technology centre in Chennai will focus on research and development of new products, including Zoom Contact Centre and cutting-edge technologies.

With the addition of the Chennai technology centre, we strive to compete at the forefront of technological leadership and help raise the bar in the new era of collaboration," said Velchamy Sankarlingam, President - Product and Engineering, Zoom.

“We welcome talents in India to be part of our growing DevOps, IT, security and business operations teams as we scale our operations," Sankarlingam added.

The new Chennai centre will be presided over by Zoom’s global engineering teams that are based out of the headquarters in San Jose, California

Zoom is today a preferred video platform for collaboration and connection used by millions of businesses and people around the world. Our unwavering focus on listening to our customers has helped us build a secure and reliable platform that addresses their continuously evolving requirements," said Sameer Raje, General Manager & Head of India and SAARC Region, Zoom.

The company said that the recruitment for the Chennai technology centre is currently ongoing and will pick up

pace soon. Zoom wants to use the new centre to help the platform more useful to consumers.

It competes with platforms like Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and WhatsApp to some extent.

