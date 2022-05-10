ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Is The Latest Smartphone With An Under-Display Camera: All Details

ZTE is back in the news again, and this week it has launched another smartphone as a part of its Axon series that features an under-display front camera. The technology has been around for a few years, but we have hardly seen it on the ground. ZTE is an exception here, and the Axon 40 Ultra continues with the same design.

The company has launched a Pro and Ultra model of the smartphone, where the former is lightweight in features when compared to the latter. Both the phones carry an AMOLED display with support for 120Hz and 144Hz refresh rates, respectively and come with a 5000mAh battery.

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Price

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra smartphone prices start from CNY 5,000 (Rs 57,000 approx) for the base model with 8GB + 256GB storage. The bigger 12GB RAM model will cost you CNY 5,300 (Rs 60,900 approx). The company has 512GB and 1TB storage options also lined up but we don’t their prices or availability.

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Specifications

There is no doubt in our minds that the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra is a power-packed device. It sports a 6.8-inch AMOLED display that only supports 120Hz refresh rate and 1500 nits of peak brightness. Axon 40 Ultra has an under-display camera like its predecessor, and the company seems to improved on the technology to get better results. ZTE has relied on a new UDC chip so that you don’t find any gaps between the screen and the camera.

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, with up to 16GB RAM and storage maxes out at 1TB. For imaging duties, the Axon 40 Ultra has a 64-megapixel triple camera unit at the back, which offers ultra-wide, wide and telephoto capabilities. The main sensor supports OIS and there’s a ToF 3D sensor as well.

ZTE has loaded the smartphone with a 5000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging speed. The speakers are tuned by DTS: X Ultra for stereo quality output. It is unlikely that ZTE will launch this smartphone globally.

