Davis Cup Names Group Stage Venues as Canada Get Wildcard

Bologna and Glasgow were among the four successful bid winners announced by the Davis Cup on Thursday to hold group stage matches later this year.

The Italian and Scottish cities were joined by Hamburg and Malaga for the September 14-18 group round, with the draw scheduled for March 31 in London.

Canada, eliminated in the qualifying rounds, have been handed an invitation to the finals originally destined for Serbia.

The wildcard became vacant when Novak Djokovic’s side replaced Russia, the holders expelled over the invasion of Ukraine.

The 16 finalists are Croatia, Serbia, Britain, Canada, and the 12 qualifiers: Germany, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, South Korea, Spain, United States, France, Italy, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands and Sweden.

The top two teams from each of the four groups progress to the knock-out stage of the competition’s finals on November 23-27.

Held last year in three venues in Innsbruck, Madrid and Turin, the 2022 finals venues have yet to be announced.

Davis Cup chief Albert Costa said the four-city format used for the first time last year for the group stages had proved a hit “in terms of both improving the fan experience and bringing the competition to new audiences".

