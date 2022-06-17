WATCH: Rafael Nadal Practising in Grass Court Sends Netizens into Frenzy

The latest video of tennis ace Rafael Nadal, in which he could be seen practicing on grass in Mallorca, has set the social media ablaze. Interestingly, the video surfaced a day after the 22 grand slam winner said that he would make a big announcement regarding his participation in the upcoming Wimbledon 2022.

In the video, Nadal could be seen training at the Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponca under his coach Carlos Moyà. Spain’s 16-year-old tennis sensation Martín Landaluce was also seen practicing. Nadal returned to an intense practice session right after undergoing a pulsed radiofrequency treatment following his French Open title victory earlier this month.

Nadal looked strong on his returns while Landluce could also be seen rallying along. According to several reports, the Spaniard trained for almost two hours and worked on his serves and volleys.

According to reports, the plan is for Nadal to increase the intensity of his training until the end of the week. Earlier, Nadal had said that he would make an announcement on his participation in Wimbledon 2022 on Friday. If everything goes right, he would be flying to London next week to participate in the much-awaited event, which begins on June 27.

Nadal said his left foot was “asleep" from injections during his victory over Casper Ruud in the final of the French Open on June 5, a win that secured him a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title. He then travelled to Barcelona last week to begin ‘pulsed radiofrequency stimulation’, a treatment aimed at reducing nerve pain.

Nadal has for years suffered from a problem in his foot called Muller-Weiss syndrome, a rare and degenerative condition affecting bones in the feet.

“I will be there if my body allows it. Wimbledon is a priority, the Grand Slams are a priority," Nadal said at Roland Garros when asked about Wimbledon.

“Playing it with anti-inflammatories, yes; with anaesthesia injections, no."

Nadal has won Wimbledon twice, in 2008 and 2010. His 22 major triumphs put him two clear of both Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the all-time list of male grand slam champions.

