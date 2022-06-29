Wimbledon 2022, Day 3 Schedule: Novak Djokovic Takes Centre Court; Raducanu, Murray Also in Action

The third day of the Wimbledon 2022 will witness the likes of Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray taking the Centre Court. All three of them have already won their opening games on Monday at All England Club.
Defending champion Djokovic will face Thanasi Kokkinakis. 2021 US Open winner Raducanu will be next on Centre Court against Caroline Garcia, followed by two-time champion Murray versus John Isner.
Other top names in action include Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari, Angelique Kerber, Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe. In a match between two Ukrainian women whose lives have been disrupted by war, Lesia Tsurenko will face Anhelina Kalinina.
The matches will start at 11 am local time on most of the courts. However, on Centre Court and Court 1, the action begins at 1:30 pm local time and 1 pm local time respectively.
Wednesday’s Weather Forecast:
Cloudy weather is expected throughout the day. As per the forecast, a high of 72 degrees Fahrenheit (22 degrees Celsius) temperature is expected.
Centre Court (Starts Time: 1:30 pm local time)
Novak Djokovic vs Thanasi Kokkinakis
Followed by, Emma Raducanu vs Caroline Garcia
Followed by, Andy Murray vs John Isner
Court 1 (Start Time: 1 pm local time)
Anett Kontaveit vs Jule Niemeier
Followed by, Cameron Norrie vs Jaume Munar
Followed by, Maria Sakkari vs Viktoriya Tomova
How to follow the live streaming:
Where to watch Wimbledon 2022?
India: Star Sports
Australia: Channel Nine
Canada: TSN
France: beIN Sports
Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF
