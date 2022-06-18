The Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd in Shanghai’s Jingshan district reported on Saturday that a fire broke out in their plant following a blast in the ethylene glycol processing unit.

One driver died in the fire and another person received minor injuries, China-based news agency Shanghai Daily said in a tweet.

Officials speaking to news agency Xinhua said the fire broke out at 4am early on Saturday and was brought under control around 9am. Firefighters said it was a difficult task to bring the fire under control which was caused

The news agency also shared videos of the fire but authorities later told them that the fire was brought under control.

The videos showed flames erupting from one side of the sprawling factory and engulfing surrounding buildings while emitting columns of thick black smoke.

Sinopec in its official Weibo account said the fire was ‘under control’ and it was carrying out protective burning, news agency Reuters reported.

Sinopec also said that volatile organic compounds and impact to rainwater outlets and impact on the surrounding water environment was being monitored.

Sinopec Shanghai can process up to 16 million tonnes of crude oil a year and 700,000 tonnes of ethylene.

