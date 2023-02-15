Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday and the two leaders welcomed the landmark agreement between Air India and Boeing as a shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation that will help create jobs in both countries.

PM Modi expressed satisfaction at India’s deepening partnership with the US, which has resulted in robust growth in all domains. PM Modi also invited Boeing and other American companies to make use of the opportunities arising due to the expanding civil aviation sector in India.

Boeing and Air India have reached an agreement under which the airline will purchase 220 planes from Boeing — 190 B737 MAX, 20 B787, and 10 B777X — for USD 34 billion.

“The leaders welcome the landmark agreement between Air India and Boeing as a shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation that will help create new employment opportunities in both countries," a government statement said.

The statement came after PM Modi had a warm and productive phone call with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

There will be an option to buy 70 more aircraft that could take the total transaction value to USD 45.9 billion, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden told PM Modi that the “landmark" Air India-Boeing deal will create up to 1 million jobs across 44 states in the US.

While announcing the deal, Biden asserted that together with Prime Minister Modi, he was looking forward to deepen the ties between India and the US.

This purchase will support over one million American jobs across 44 states, and many will not require a four-year college degree, Biden said in the call.

The Air India order is Boeing’s third biggest sale ever in dollar value and second in terms of number of planes.

During the call, the two leaders also reaffirmed the strength of the US-India relationship and committed to continue working together and in groups like the Quad to advance economic growth for our two countries and expand cooperation on our shared priorities.

“This announcement also reflects the strength of the U.S.-India economic partnership. Together with Prime Minister Modi, I look forward to deepening our partnership even further as we continue to confront shared global challenges—creating a more secure and prosperous future for all of our citizens," a White House Statement said.

“Glad to speak with @POTUS @JoeBiden. Excellent discussion to review the ongoing and new initiatives to further deepen India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership," Modi said in a tweet.

“We welcome the landmark @airindiain-@Boeing agreement which will help create new opportunities in both countries," he said.

The two leaders also welcomed the first meeting of the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) held recently in Washington DC, and expressed a keen desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation in space, semi-conductors, supply chains, defence co-production and co-development and knowledge and innovation ecosystems, the PMO said.

The two leaders agreed to remain in contact during India’s ongoing G20 Presidency to ensure its success, the statement added.

