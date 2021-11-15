Home » News » World » 10 Afghan Sikh Pilgrims Enter Pakistan for Guru Nanak's Birth Anniversary

Sikh pilgrims gather to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, at Nankana Sahib, a Pakistani city about 80 kilometres from the eastern city of Lahore on November 12, 2019. (AFP)
More than 8,000 Sikh pilgrims from all over the world will visit Pakistan to celebrate the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

PTI
Peshawar // Updated: November 15, 2021, 23:37 IST

Ten Sikh pilgrims from Afghanistan on Monday entered Pakistan via the Torkham border to celebrate the 552nd birth anniversary of Sikh faith’s founder, Guru Nanak Dev. The 10 Sikh pilgrims included four men and six women.

More than 8,000 Sikh pilgrims from all over the world will visit Pakistan to celebrate the 552nd birth anniversary of Sikh faith’s founder, Guru Nanak Dev. The pilgrims will participate in the ceremonies to be held at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, also known as Gurdwara Janam Asthan at Nankana Sahib near Lahore in Punjab on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru.

During their stay in Pakistan, the Sikh pilgrims will pay obeisance at different gurdwaras including Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

first published: November 15, 2021, 23:37 IST