15 Injured in Chicago Drive-by Shooting on Halloween Night, Killer On the Loose; 2 Cops Hurt in Gun Violence in New Jersey

Nightmare Halloween weekend in Chicago where at least 15 people were injured, including three children in a drive-by shooting on Halloween night. Shots were reportedly flying into a crowd along a Chicago street corner, Associated Press said quoting the police.

At least 10 ambulances were sent to the crime scene in Chicago’s Garfield Park neighborhood. According to the police, the victims’ conditions range from non-life threatening injuries to critical condition. Cops also said that no fatalities were immediately reported.

According to Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown, the three juvenile victims were a 3-year-old, an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old. Brown also confirmed during a news conference that a woman fleeing from the shooting scene was struck by a vehicle as she crossed traffic and was hospitalised.

As per the police, the drive-by shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. (local time) and was over in a matter of seconds. The entire incident was caught on police CCTV which investigators are reviewing.

Preliminary information suggests there were at least two shooters caught on CCTV, firing indiscriminately into the crowd. Investigators are also trying to determine the motive for the crime. Probe is also underway to identify the car and those responsible, Brown said adding that no one has been arrested so far.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot condemned the incident and said, “another tragic display of gun violence by cowards indiscriminately shooting into a crowd." Mayor Lightfoot also urged people to come forward with information about possible suspects.

Meanwhile, in yet another shooting, two police officers in New Jersey’s Newark city were injured after an unidentified shooter opened fire from a rooftop on Tuesday.

According to a tweet by the National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), the shooter was armed with a rifle and actively shot at law enforcement.

New Jersey’s governor, Phil Murphy, tweeted saying he is closely monitoring the developing situation. “I am in touch with local authorities and the state is providing resources as requested. We will continue to support local law enforcement and ensure that all residents are safe," he said.

