2 Children Among 21 Killed in Air Strikes on Ukraine's Sumy

Updated: March 08, 2022, 17:07 IST
Twenty-one people, including two children, were killed in air strikes on the besieged northeast Ukrainian city of Sumy, the authorities said.
“The bodies of 21 people, including two children" were found at the site of Monday’s strikes, the regional public prosecutor said on Facebook. A previous toll given by the emergency services was nine dead.
