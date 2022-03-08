Home » News » World » 2 Children Among 21 Killed in Air Strikes on Ukraine's Sumy

A local resident reacts as a house is on fire after heavy shelling on the only escape route used by locals to leave the town of Irpin, while Russian troops advance towards the capital, 24km from Kyiv, Ukraine March 6, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The bodies of 21 people were found at the site of Monday's strikes, the regional public prosecutor said on Facebook.

AFP
Updated: March 08, 2022, 17:07 IST

Twenty-one people, including two children, were killed in air strikes on the besieged northeast Ukrainian city of Sumy, the authorities said.

“The bodies of 21 people, including two children" were found at the site of Monday’s strikes, the regional public prosecutor said on Facebook. A previous toll given by the emergency services was nine dead.

first published: March 08, 2022, 17:05 IST