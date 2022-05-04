200 Sailors Shifted From USS George Washington After A Spate Of Suicides

The USS George Washington aircraft carrier saw more than 200 sailors moving off the ship to a local Navy installation as the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier undergoes a years-long refuelling and overhaul process in Virginia’s Newport News. The sailors were move after multiple deaths by suicide among the crew were reported, including three suicides in less than one week in April, the US Navy told news agency CNN.

The three suicides and four deaths caused due to other reasons which have all occurred in the past one year has forced the US Navy to open an investigation into the command climate and culture aboard the aircraft carrier.

The Naval Air Force Atlantic said that the decision to allow sailors to shift from the Nimitz-class carrier was taken by the commanding officer of the carrier, Capt. Brent Gaut. On Monday, 200 sailors left and moved to a facility owned by the US Navy.

The ship’s command is identifying sailors who could use the support services and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) programs available at the facilities where the sailors have moved to. More than 2,700 sailors continue to remain onboard. During its refuelling and overhaul more than 400 sailors will live on the ship. It can carry approximately 5,000 sailors.

The Naval Air Force Atlantic in a statement said that the leadership is pursuing a number of additional morale and personal well-being measures and support services for the crew of the USS George Washington.

The investigation into the suicides and deaths are expected to be released later this week, Admiral John Meier, the commander of US Naval Air Force Atlantic told CNN.

“We’ve assigned an investigating officer to look into that and to really to look into the proximate cause. Was there an immediate trigger? Was there a linkage between those events? I expect that to report out this week, and I won’t presuppose the outcome of that report," Meier was quoted as saying by CNN. The US Navy is conducting two investigations. Another investigation will focus on “command climate, command culture", Meier said.

The USS George Washington is also hiring a ship psychologist, “resiliency counsellors," and “a 13-person sprint team, according to Meier. The sprint team will intervene in case of similar instances and was aboard the entire week.

Following the suicides aboard the carrier lawamaker Rep. Elaine Luria, a 20-year Navy veteran whose district encompasses multiple military facilities, wrote to the Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Michael Gilday, demanding immediate action to ensure the crew’s safety. The lawmaker said that her office received complaints about the quality of life aboard the ship and a toxic atmosphere.

