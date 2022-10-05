Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless Win 2022 Nobel Prize for Chemistry; Second Nobel for Sharpless

The 2022 Nobel Prize for achievement in the field of chemistry was jointly awarded to Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry on Wednesday, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said.

“The 2022 #NobelPrize laureates in chemistry Barry Sharpless and Morten Meldal have laid the foundation for a functional form of chemistry – click chemistry – in which molecular building blocks snap together quickly and efficiently," the Nobel Committee said in a tweet.

Johan Åqvist, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry before awarding the prize said: “This year’s Prize in Chemistry deals with not overcomplicating matters, instead working with what is easy and simple. Functional molecules can be built even by taking a straightforward route."

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in a press release said Sharpless and Meldal laid the foundation for a functional form of chemistry – click chemistry ‘in which molecular building blocks snap together quickly and efficiently’.

They said Bertozzi’s work concentrated on utilising click chemistry in living organisms. Her findings have been helpful in targeted cancer treatments.

The Nobel Committee explained that click chemistry is an important aspect in the development of pharmaceuticals and for mapping DNA also for creating material that are more suited for the purpose. They said that bioorthogonal reactions have helped researchers improve the targeting of cancer pharmaceuticals.

The press release by the Royal Academy further explained that through click chemistry changing material at a later stage is straightforward for manufacturers. It becomes possible to click on substances that conduct electricity, capture rays of the sun, are antibacterial in nature, offer protection from ultraviolet radiation or have other desirable properties, the release said.

K Barry Sharpless became the fifth person to win the Nobel Prize twice. John Bardeen, Marie Skłodowska Curie, Linus Pauling and Frederick Sanger are the only Nobel laureates to win the Nobel Prize twice. Sharpless was awarded the Nobel Prize in 2001.

Last year, the prize was jointly awarded to Benjamin List and David WC MacMillan for development of asymmetric organocatalysis. They were considered leaders in the field.

