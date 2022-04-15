Home » News » World » 35 Dead, 71 Injured After Bus Carrying Churchgoers Falls in Gorge in Zimbabwe

35 Dead, 71 Injured After Bus Carrying Churchgoers Falls in Gorge in Zimbabwe

At least 35 people were killed when a bus met with an accident in Zimbabwe. (Representational Image: Shutterstock)
At least 35 people were killed when a bus met with an accident in Zimbabwe. (Representational Image: Shutterstock)

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident which occurred last night and added that the death toll is 35 and the number of injured is 71.

Advertisement
AFP
Harare // Updated: April 15, 2022, 14:55 IST

At least 35 people died and 71 were injured when a bus carrying churchgoers for an Easter gathering veered off the road and landed in a gorge in Zimbabwe’s southeastern Chipinge town, police said on Friday.

“I can confirm an accident which occurred last night. So far, the death toll is 35 and the number of injured is 71," police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told AFP.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: April 15, 2022, 14:55 IST