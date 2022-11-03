‘4 Individuals Want Me Killed’: When Imran Khan Claimed That He Would be Assassinated Over Blasphemy

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan had last month claimed that four individuals want him to be assassinated on charges of blasphemy. He had, however, stopped short of revealing the names of the four individuals at the time, saying that a video stating the names of the conspirators will be released if anything untoward happened to him.

Khan’s claims were proven right on Thursday when a gunman fired shots at him during his protest march, citing that he wanted the former prime minister dead for “committing blasphemy". Khan had a narrow escape with the bullets hitting his legs and his condition is now stable.

The PTI chairman, while addressing a rally in Mianwali in Punjab province on October 7, had said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders were accusing him of committing blasphemy to incite religious hatred against him.

“What was the game behind this [allegation]… four individuals sitting behind closed doors decided to get me killed over blasphemy allegations," Khan had alleged.

The ousted prime minister further said that if he got killed, “then they will say a religious fanatic killed him because he had committed blasphemy". The nation will not forgive these conspirators, Khan said.

On Thursday, Khan’s attacker, who’s in police custody now, confessed to the crime and said that he wanted to kill him for “doing blasphemy". “Imran Khan is misleading the people so I thought to kill him. He is doing blasphemy, playing music, and dancing when Azaan happens, I just want to kill Imran Khan. I will not leave him. There is no one behind me. I am alone," said Naveed Mohammad Basheer, a resident of Sodhra in the Wazirabad district.

Khan is currently being treated at Lahore’s Shoukat Khanum Hospital, where doctors have advised him complete bed rest for the next three weeks.

Khan got shot in his legs during the assassination bid near Allahwala Chowk of Wazirabad town of Punjab province. He was immediately moved to safety by his security team.

The assassination attempt comes less than a week after Khan began his protest march against the federal government from Lahore, the capital of Punjab province, along with thousands of supporters, demanding early elections.

Since his ouster in a no-confidence vote in Parliament in April this year, Khan has alleged that his ouster was a conspiracy engineered by his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and the United States — claims that both the new premier and Washington have dismissed.

Khan has been demanding early elections and is leading the long march towards Islamabad to press for his demands. The term of the current National Assembly will end in August 2023 and fresh elections should be held within 60 days.

(With PTI inputs)

