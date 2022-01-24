45,000 People Displaced Since IS Attack on Syria Prison, Says UN

Up to 45,000 people fled their homes in a Syrian city where battles between Kurdish forces and jihadists have raged for days following a prison attack, the UN said Monday.

“Up to 45,000 people have been displaced from their homes" in Hasakeh city since the Islamic State group launched an attack on the Ghwayran prison last Thursday, said the UN humanitarian agency OCHA.

