45,000 People Displaced Since IS Attack on Syria Prison, Says UN

UN humanitarian agency OCHA said that 45,000 people have fled their homes since the Islamic State group launched an attack on the Ghwayran prison last Thursday.

Updated: January 24, 2022, 20:47 IST

Up to 45,000 people fled their homes in a Syrian city where battles between Kurdish forces and jihadists have raged for days following a prison attack, the UN said Monday.

“Up to 45,000 people have been displaced from their homes" in Hasakeh city since the Islamic State group launched an attack on the Ghwayran prison last Thursday, said the UN humanitarian agency OCHA.

