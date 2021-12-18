49-year-old Italian Man Caught with One Million Child Pornography Files

Italian police Saturday arrested a 49-year-old man caught in possession of over one million photographs and videos depicting children in sexual acts with adults. The man, a musician in the coastal city of Ancona in Italy’s Marche region, had been collecting the images for some 20 years, police said in a statement.

“The man kept the files inside various hard disks, optical media and a smartphone, where they were meticulously divided into different folders sorted by type of photo/video and age of the victims," it said.

The musician had given lessons to minors, though there was no evidence of abuse, police said.

