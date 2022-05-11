Home » News » World » 5 Egyptian Soldiers, Seven Jihadists Killed in Sinai Attack Days after ISIL Clashes

Mourners and soldiers perform prayers before the casket of Egyptian conscript Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed Ali, one of 11 soldiers killed in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group in the Sinai Peninsula. (AFP)
One officer and four soldiers were killed and two other soldiers were wounded in the attack

AFP
Updated: May 11, 2022, 21:11 IST

Five Egyptian soldiers and seven jihadists were killed early Wednesday when the army was attacked in the Sinai region, the military said, days after a jihadist attack killed 11 troops. “One officer and four soldiers were killed and two other soldiers were wounded" in the attack at dawn on Wednesday, an army spokesman said in a statement, noting that seven jihadists were killed.

