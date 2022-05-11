5 Egyptian Soldiers, Seven Jihadists Killed in Sinai Attack Days after ISIL Clashes

Five Egyptian soldiers and seven jihadists were killed early Wednesday when the army was attacked in the Sinai region, the military said, days after a jihadist attack killed 11 troops. “One officer and four soldiers were killed and two other soldiers were wounded" in the attack at dawn on Wednesday, an army spokesman said in a statement, noting that seven jihadists were killed.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.