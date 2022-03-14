Five Indian students died in a road accident in Canada near Toronto on Saturday morning. The accident occurred near Belleville and Trenton on Highway 401, news agency CTV News Ottawa reported. The accident occured on the highway between Aikins Road and Saint Hilaire Road early Saturday morning when a tractor-trailer and passenger van collided with each other.

The Indian students were inside the van and five of them died on the scene of the accident while there were also two others with them who were brought to the hospital with serious injuries. The students were identified as - Jaspinder Singh, 21, Karanpal Singh, 22, Mohit Chouhan, 23, Pawan Kumar, 23, and Harpreet Singh, 24. The local police officials said the deceased were enrolled in schools in Montreal and Greater Toronto Area.

“It’s a tragedy. Nobody wants to respond to that call for service, but we’re there, we’re working," an Ontario Provincial Police official was quoted as saying by news agency CTV News Ottawa.

The Indian high commissioner in India also expressed his grief over the accidents in a tweet. “5 Indians students passed away in an auto accident near Toronto on Saturday. Two others in hospital. Deepest condolences to the families of the victims. @IndiainToronto team in touch with friends of the victims for assistance," he tweeted. India’s permanent representative to the United Nations TS TIrumurti also expressed his condolences in a tweet.

The police officials told the news agency that investigations have been launched. The lanes between Wallbridge Loyalist Road and Glen Miller Road remained closed for 10 hours following the accident. The Ontario Provincial Police said that they are yet to ascertain what caused the crash. The driver of the tractor-trailer was unhurt.

