55 Afghan Sikhs Arrive in Delhi Fearing Persecution; Taliban Stops Them from Bringing Sacred Texts

The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan once again refused to let the Sikhs who left the war torn country fearing persecution carry the sacred scriptures of Sri Guru Granth Sahib and Sanchi Sahib.

These scriptures have historical, cultural, religious and archaeological value and are highly revered by the Sikh community as well as by Indians across the country but the so-called Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Information and Culture have denied giving the security clearance, the Tribune India said in a report.

The administration in Kabul also failed to cooperate with the Indian government.

The Taliban administration also claims that the holy scriptures are part of Afghanistan’s heritage. They stopped 60 Sikhs who wanted to transfer the Saroops to India earlier this month, news agency WION reported.

The fear for the safety of the holy scriptures is palpable since the terrorist group in their previous stint in power destroyed the Bamiyan Buddha statues and also because their hardline interpretation of Islam denounces idolatry.

For the followers of Sikhism, these holy scriptures also known as Saroops of the Guru Granth Sahib and are held in high regard since they are akin to a living Guru.

International President of World Punjabi Organization and Punjab Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, Vikramjit Singh Sahney late on Sunday received 55 Afghan Sikh minorities fleeing from Afghanistan who reached New Delhi from Kabul via Ariana Afghan flight no. 315.

The Sikhs who arrived from Afghanistan further said that there are 30-35 members of the community who are still in Afghanistan who have stayed back voluntarily. The returnees also said they were persecuted for their religion. “The condition is not very good in Afghanistan. I was imprisoned for four months. Taliban have cheated us, they butchered our hair in prison," one returnee was quoted as saying by ANI.

They were provided e-visas by the government. “The remaining Afghan Hindus and Sikhs in the country are sevadars and those in the service of gurudwaras, the Taliban has urged to let them stay there saying that those gurdwaras are a part of national heritage," Sahney, the MP from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said.

A large number of Afghan Sikhs - at least 700 - were living in Afghanistan as of 2020 but following the takeover of the nation by the Taliban in 2021 in the wake of American troop withdrawal.

Hindus and Sikhs in scores have come to India and have been rehabilitated in western part of the capital city New Delhi.

(with inputs from Tribune India and agencies)

