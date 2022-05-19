6.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Macquarie Island Region

An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck the Macquarie Island region in the southern Pacific Ocean on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. The quake, which was revised from an initial magnitude of 7.3, had a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), USGS said.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.

