6 Dead After 5.6-magnitude Earthquake Jolts Nepal, Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR

An earthquake of 5.6-magnitude shook the western part of Nepal on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said, sending shocks into India.

Six people were found dead after a house collapsed from the quake in Doti district of Nepal, ANI reported.

The epicentre of the earthquake was near Nepal’s Dipayal, 340 kilometres (210 miles) west of Kathmandu, and was registered at a depth of 15 kilometres (nine miles) by USGS.

It hit around 2:00 am (2030 GMT) and sent tremors into northern India.

Residents of India’s capital New Delhi posted videos on social media including swaying light fixtures and shaking fences after many were rattled by the tremor.

The Indian National Center for Seismology reported the quake at magnitude 6.3.

There were no immediate reports of serious damage and the USGS estimated a low likelihood of fatalities.

Western Nepal had also been jolted by a magnitude 4.8 earthquake at a depth of 10 kilometres hours earlier, around 9:00 pm (1530 GMT).

Another report in ANI said that an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred in Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand at around 6.27 am on Wednesday. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground, according to National Center for Seismology.

