7.3-Magnitude Quake Hits East Japan, Tsunami Advisory Issued

Police officers offer silent prayers to earthquake and tsunami victims in Minamisanriku, Miyagi prefecture on March 10, 2022, one day before the 11th anniversary of the Great East Japan earthquake which triggered a tsunami and devastating nuclear meltdown. (Representational image from AFP)
The quake was centred off the coast of the Fukushima region at a depth of 60 kilometres

AFP
Tokyo // Updated: March 16, 2022, 20:43 IST

A powerful 7.3-magnitude quake jolted east Japan on Wednesday night, rattling the capital Tokyo and prompting a tsunami advisory for parts of the northeast coast, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The quake was centred off the coast of the Fukushima region at a depth of 60 kilometres and shortly after it hit at 11:36 pm an advisory for tsunami waves of one metre was issued for parts of the northeast coast.

first published: March 16, 2022, 20:43 IST