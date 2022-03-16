7.3-Magnitude Quake Hits East Japan, Tsunami Advisory Issued

A powerful 7.3-magnitude quake jolted east Japan on Wednesday night, rattling the capital Tokyo and prompting a tsunami advisory for parts of the northeast coast, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The quake was centred off the coast of the Fukushima region at a depth of 60 kilometres and shortly after it hit at 11:36 pm an advisory for tsunami waves of one metre was issued for parts of the northeast coast.

