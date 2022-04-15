Home » News » World » 7 Killed, 34 Injured in Russian Strikes in Ukraine's Kharkiv City: Official

Clothes thrown by the Russian shelling from the ruined house hang on a tree in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo)
AFP
Updated: April 15, 2022, 21:44 IST

Russian strikes on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv killed seven people and left another 34 injured, the region’s governor said Friday, as Moscow’s forces stepped up attacks. “The occupiers fired on a residential area in Kharkiv. Unfortunately, 34 people were injured, including three children. Seven people died; one among the dead was a child," Oleg Synegubov said on social media.

first published: April 15, 2022, 21:37 IST