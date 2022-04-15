7 Killed, 34 Injured in Russian Strikes in Ukraine's Kharkiv City: Official

Russian strikes on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv killed seven people and left another 34 injured, the region’s governor said Friday, as Moscow’s forces stepped up attacks. “The occupiers fired on a residential area in Kharkiv. Unfortunately, 34 people were injured, including three children. Seven people died; one among the dead was a child," Oleg Synegubov said on social media.

