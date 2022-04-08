Home » News » World » 700 People Killed in Chernigiv Since Start of War in Ukraine, Says Mayor

700 People Killed in Chernigiv Since Start of War in Ukraine, Says Mayor

Bodies of civilians who authorities say were killed by Russian forces lay in a mass grave outside St. Andrew’s Church in Bucha in Ukraine. (Image: The New York Times)
Vladyslav Atroshenko said that two-thirds of the pre-war population of 300,000 people had fled

AFP
Updated: April 08, 2022, 18:30 IST

Some 700 people have been killed in the Ukrainian city of Chernigiv, including both military and civilians, since the start of Russia’s invasion in February, the mayor told Unian news agency. “I can give you an approximate figure — 700 people. This includes military and civilians," Vladyslav Atroshenko said, adding that two-thirds of the pre-war population of 300,000 people had fled.

