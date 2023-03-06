Home » News » World » 8 Security Men Killed, 13 Injured in Suspected Suicide Blast in Bolan in Pakistan's Balochistan

8 Security Men Killed, 13 Injured in Suspected Suicide Blast in Bolan in Pakistan's Balochistan

The Balochistan Constabulary (BC) personnel were returning from duty in Sibi Mela when they were targeted. The truck overturned due to the intensity of the explosion

By: Manoj Gupta

Edited By: Shilpy Bisht

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 06, 2023, 14:44 IST

New Delhi, India

A man walks past the upturned truck carrying police officers which was targeted in the suicide attack in Pakistan’s Bolan in Balochistan (Image: @rahulrajnews/Twitter)
A man walks past the upturned truck carrying police officers which was targeted in the suicide attack in Pakistan’s Bolan in Balochistan (Image: @rahulrajnews/Twitter)

At least eight Balochistan Constabulary (BC) personnel were killed and 13 injured in a suspected suicide explosion near Kambri Bridge in Bolan on Monday, the police said. The injured have been shifted to divisional headquarters hospital.

According to the police, the blast took place near a truck transporting the security force’s personnel on Kambri Bridge. The truck overturned due to the powerful blast.

The Balochistan Constabulary (BC) personnel were returning from duty in Sibi Mela when they were targeted. The truck overturned due to the intensity of the explosion, according to Pakistan Tribune’s report said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Kachhi, Mehmood Notezai, said the preliminary evidence suggests it was a suicide attack. However, the exact nature of the blast could be ascertained after investigations.

RELATED NEWS

He said that a bomb disposal team reached the site of the incident and the area is being searched after the explosion.

So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

As soon as the incident was reported, local administration and security forces reached the spot.

The BC is a department of the provincial police force that provides security at important events and in sensitive areas, including jails.

The blast comes on the heels of attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and areas bordering Afghanistan.

(with inputs from PTI)

first published: March 06, 2023, 14:24 IST
last updated: March 06, 2023, 14:44 IST
