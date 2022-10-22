A Job for 45 Days With Rs 1 Crore Payout Per Year for Life: What Liz Truss Can Claim as Ex-UK PM

Despite having the shortest tenure of any British prime minister in history, Liz Truss will be able to claim up to £115,000 (Rs 1,07,30,464.95 according to current conversion rate) from the UK taxpayer each year.

The money comes from the Public Duty Costs Allowance (PDCA), which was created to help former prime ministers who are still active in public life. Payments are made only “to meet the actual cost of continuing to fulfil public duties," according to government policy, a report by the Independent stated.

The allowance was arranged following Margaret Thatcher’s resignation in 1990 and announced by her successor, John Major, in March of the following year.

Truss will join six other living former prime ministers who are eligible for the allowance scheme. This entails taxpayers paying more than £800,000 per year.

A Fallen Term

Truss, a libertarian who fervently believes in small government and free-market economics, came to office on Sept. 6 after 172,000 Conservative Party members voted in an internal leadership contest to pick a successor to the scandal-plagued Boris Johnson.

Truss was in many ways the opposite of the populist, people-pleasing Johnson. Serious and stiff as a public speaker, she called herself a “disruptor," ready to upend existing economic “orthodoxy." On the campaign trail, Truss, who was then foreign secretary, vowed to slash taxes and red tape “from day one," boost investment and turn Britain’s faltering economy around.

Her views appealed to many Conservatives, who backed her with a 57% majority over rival Rishi Sunak, a former Treasury chief who warned against radical tax cuts. Many saw in her echoes of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, whom Truss admired — and sometimes emulated in her style of dress and poses on Instagram.

In the first days of her premiership, she gave a taste of things to come when she said she wasn’t afraid to make “unpopular" decisions — such as removing a cap on bonuses for bankers — to boost the U.K.’s competitiveness.

On Sept. 23, Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled the Truss government’s vision for growth: a huge package of tax cuts worth 45 billion pounds ($50 billion) that the government said would create jobs and improve living standards. But the so-called mini budget didn’t explain how the government planned to pay for the tax cuts, leading investors to worry that public borrowing would balloon out of control.

The market’s verdict was immediate and devastating.

The pound plunged to a record low against the U.S. dollar, the cost of government borrowing soared, and the Bank of England was forced to step in to buy government bonds to avert a wider financial crisis.

Many also questioned Truss’ political judgment in slashing taxes for Britain’s top earners while millions of people struggled to make ends meet with the cost of everything from heating to groceries soaring.

With inputs from the Associated Press

