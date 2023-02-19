A Year into Ukraine War, Bombed Neighbourhoods, No Money to Rebuild Homes and Resilient Survivors

Burnt out wreckage of what once was a home lay scattered across Ukraine, yet another reminder of the war soon to enter its second year. A reminder that Ukraine does not need - air raid alarms, constant news updates of the battle, the nagging fear about loved ones hover above the country day and night. But these burnt-out homes tell the homes also of a shattered economy.

Most homes hit a year back and since have stayed hit. Those who survived have not returned, there is nothing to come back to, no money to rebuild these burnt-out shells of what was home.

These wrecked homes have been left as they are because those who were living in them - and who survived - have no money to rebuild. It’s a lot for a family to build a home. It’s too great an ask for surviving members of a family to then build another. And the government struggles to fund the war - it need ammunition and guns, not rebuilding homes.

In Bucha and Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv, the destruction took a new form. Kyiv has been hit year after year with more and more missiles. But in Buch and Irpin, Russian paratroopers landed to then engage in heavy street fighting with Ukrainian troops. And prior to that, mass killings.

The mass killing of people living in Bucha has been well documented. At least 458 were killed here, nine children among them.

And through Bucha and Irpin whole buildings and homes were destroyed in close fire rocket attacks by Russian troops on the ground.

Miracle

That makes it something of a miracle that some of these destroyed neighbourhoods are beginning to get some repairs, a few even some rebuilding. A tall building block in Irpin has had interiors fixed, and now even its facade is getting a new lick of paint after potholes from bullets and rockets were plastered over.

That is the exception, though. Right across the street whole blocks of houses remain scarred skeletons of what they once were. Until just about a year back.

So often, so much depends on which side of the street you live. On a street in Irpin one row of houses stands neat, the one across lies wrecked. Someone on the surviving side found some use for a rocket shell - it serves now as a garbage can. Symbolic no doubt, but perhaps also useful.

A building block where a famous Ukrainian boxer was killed is also being rebuilt, with help from a French group. The French, the Poles and the Germans are chipping in particularly generously in the rebuilding efforts.

Unlikely as it seems some housing blocks just outside Kyiv were the scene of a fierce battle between Ukrainians and Russian paratroopers who landed here. One neighbourhood has sought a happy spin over parachutes - parachute cartoons stand painted on a wall.

A rocket landed in the playground; children simply play around the crater. New cars park alongside the old. Around the blocks a little repair has been carried out, but patchily.

Repairs have been carried out fractionally in the area, one building has a new roof. And some neighbours are clearly preparing for more repairs.

Gigantic as the task is, many in Ukraine have made it their mission to raise resources to help rebuild. But by way of scale this is all something an attempt to stretch shred of band aid over multiple wounds.

