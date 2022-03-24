Home » News » World » Ukraine Prez Zelensky Accuses Russia of Using Phosphorus Bombs, Says Adults, Children Killed Again

Ukraine Prez Zelensky Accuses Russia of Using Phosphorus Bombs, Says Adults, Children Killed Again

Smoke rises from the territory of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry's unit, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine (Image: Reuters)
Smoke rises from the territory of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry's unit, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine (Image: Reuters)

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky urged NATO to provide military support

AFP
Updated: March 24, 2022, 18:04 IST

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia on Thursday of deploying phosphorus weapons in his country and urged NATO to provide military support. “This morning, by the way, phosphorus bombs were used. Russian phosphorus bombs. Adults were killed again and children were killed again," Zelensky said during a video address to the US-led military alliance.

first published: March 24, 2022, 16:58 IST