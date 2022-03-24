Ukraine Prez Zelensky Accuses Russia of Using Phosphorus Bombs, Says Adults, Children Killed Again

AFP
Updated: March 24, 2022, 18:04 IST
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia on Thursday of deploying phosphorus weapons in his country and urged NATO to provide military support. “This morning, by the way, phosphorus bombs were used. Russian phosphorus bombs. Adults were killed again and children were killed again," Zelensky said during a video address to the US-led military alliance.
first published: March 24, 2022, 16:58 IST