Afghan YouTuber Ajmal Haqiqi Detained By Taliban For Allegedly Hurting Islamic Sentiments

Ajmal Haqiqi, a famous Afghan YouTuber was seen disheveled in a video released by the Afghan General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI)- now under the control of the Taliban terrorist group - on Tuesday.

The Taliban rulers of Afghanistan deemed the video to be an insult to the Islamic holy book, the Quran and also to the founder of Islam, Prophet Mohammad.

Haqiqi is well-known among Afghan social media users for his comedy and videos related to ethnic Afghan fashion.

He appears with Ghulam Sakhi - his protege - in most of his videos.

The two short videos showed the young man who has a strong group of followers tired while it also seemed that he may have been beaten in custody.

“I apologize to the Afghan people, to esteemed religious scholars and to the government of the Islamic Emirate," Haqiqi can be heard saying in the video. Haqiqi also tried to make Sakhi apologize in the video.

“No one is allowed to insult or ridicule the verses of the Qur’an, the hadiths of the Prophet and Islamic sanctities during the rule of the Islamic system. Those who have recently insulted and ridiculed the holy verses of the Qur’an were arrested," the video was accompanied with this caption from the Taliban-run GDI.

There were two other men who appeared along with Sakhi and Haqiqi but their identity remains unknown.

The issue was raised when Haqiqi laughed while Sakhi mimicked Arabic scripture recitations in a funny voice. Sakhi is known to have mental health issues.

The video posted on Haqiqi’s channel is removed but the number of views in his other videos suggest that he remains famous among Afghanistan’s YouTube audience mainly for his witty and entertaining conversational style.

Freethinkers, atheists, minority religious followers, hundreds of journalists and free press activists remain in the crosshairs of the terrorist group after it took power on August 15 last year after America’s exit from the nation after two decades of war.

Girls of all ages also face the ire of the Taliban as schools and colleges remain shut.

The international community continues to urge Taliban to respect basic human rights but they have been repeatedly ignored.

