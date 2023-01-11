'Saw The Man Blow Himself Up': 10 Killed, Many Injured After Suicide Blast Near Foreign Ministry in Kabul

A suicide bomber detonated a device in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul on Wednesday afternoon, killing more than 10 people and wounding several others. A meeting between some Chinese and private company officials was reportedly underway at the ministry. As per reports, ISIS was behind the blast.

Kabul police chief Khalid Zadran said, “Today around 4 o’clock there was an explosion on the road of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which unfortunately resulted in casualties. Security teams have reached the area and the details of the incident will be shared later."

“I don’t know how many of them were dead or injured," news agency AFP driver Jamshed Karimi said, adding, “I saw the man blow himself up."

Advertisement

On January 1, an explosion was reported near a checkpoint at Kabul’s military airport killing and wounding “several" people, a Taliban official had said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province — has increased its attacks since the Taliban takeover in 2021. Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan’s Shiite minority.

(with inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News here