Pak Minister Says Will Attack TTP Inside Afghanistan, Taliban Responds, 'Country Not Without Owner'

The Taliban government on Monday strongly opposed Pakistan minister’s statement on the presence of TTP in Afghanistan and said that it damages the good relations between the two nations.

“The Ministry of National Defense considers as provocative and baseless recent speeches of the Pakistani Interior Minister about the presence of TTP in Afghanistan and their possible attack inside Afghanistan," the government said in a statement.

The Afghan government said that the Pakistan minister’s statement damages the good relations between the two neighbouring countries with such claims and said that the TTP centres are in Pakistan.

The reaction came after Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, in an interview with a Pakistani news channel, said Islamabad may target the TTP in Afghanistan if Kabul does not take action to dismantle them.

“When these problems arise, we first ask Afghanistan, our Islamic brother nation, to eliminate these hideouts and handover these individuals to us, but if that doesn’t happen, what you mentioned is possible," Rana had said.

The Taliban statement further said that any concerns and problems between Kabul and Islamabad should be resolved through understanding.

“Afghanistan is not without its owner, as always, we are ready to defend the territorial integrity and independence of our homeland, and it is mentionable we have a better experience than anyone in defending and protecting our country," the government statement added.

Pakistan has recently witnessed a sharp rise in terrorism incidents, especially in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after the TTP announced to end of ceasefire with Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto also hinted at direct action against militants if the Taliban government fails to rein in TTP.

