Afghanistan: Ban on Women's Education Temporary, New Curriculum Soon, Say Top Taliban Sources

The ban on women from studying in public and private universities in Afghanistan was temporary and the Taliban will soon return with a new curriculum for their education.

Top sources in the Taliban told CNN-News18 that the ban on women’s education in universities, which was announced on Tuesday, is temporary. For now, the military regime has officially suspended women’s education in Afghanistan, the sources added. Soon after the announcement, however, there were reports of protests in Kabul.

According to a letter by the Taliban’s higher education minister, the regime has announced that all the universities will remain closed for women until further notice.

The Taliban had promised a more moderate rule and women’s and minority rights when it came to power in August last year. But they have widely implemented their harsh interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia. Earlier, the regime had banned secondary education for girls, and restricted women from most employment and ordered them to wear head-to-toe clothing in public. Women are also banned from parks and gyms.

This is the latest edict cracking down on the rights and freedoms of women in the country and was announced after a meeting of the Taliban government.

Spokesman for the ministry of higher education, Ziaullah Hashmi, also tweeted the letter from his account. The university ban comes weeks after Afghan girls took their high school graduation exams, even though they have been banned from classrooms.

