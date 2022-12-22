Afghanistan: Tension Rife Between Kandhari Group, New Leaders in Taliban Over Ban on Women’s Education

There are reports of tension between two groups in the Taliban government in Afghanistan – the Kandhari group and another comprising a new breed of ministers.

According to sources close to the Taliban regime, there is serious tension between the Kandhari group and other leaders over the ban on women’s education.

Sources said the group comprising ministers like Nazar Mohammad Mutmaeen and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai is not convinced with the idea about suspending women’s education, which has been proposed by the Kandhari group.

The new group has told the Kandhari group that it is unwise to go in for such a ban as it will not garner global support, sources said, adding that the Kandhari group only preached religion and teachings.

Advertisement

Sources further said this made it difficult for the Taliban on the international front. It would have to take a lot of pressure, especially since the country was already facing isolation and its economy was in the doldrums, and this ban will make it even more difficult to manage support and financial aid in future, they added.

Taliban worried about India’s response

Sources also said the new group had managed to convince old friendly countries like India, but this decision could alienate India.

India has already expressed concern over the move, and renewed its call for setting up an inclusive government in Kabul that ensures the equal rights of women and girls in all aspects of Afghan society.

Several countries, including the US, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan and UK, have strongly condemned the Taliban’s decision to ban women from universities.

Advertisement

“We have noted with concern the reports in this regard. India has consistently supported the cause of female education in Afghanistan," Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson in the ministry of external affairs said.

He added: “We have emphasised the importance of the establishment of an inclusive and representative government that respects the rights of all Afghans and ensures the equal rights of women and girls to participate in all aspects of Afghan society, including access to higher education."

Advertisement

Fear of Iran-like protests

The announcement led to reports of protests in Kabul, and the new group is afraid that this could trigger agitation on the scale of what happened in Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini.

Advertisement

The situation has worsened after even men boycotted their classes on Wednesday. Sources in the foreign ministry of Afghanistan said the country was trying to control the situation but the new minister fear the kind of protests that took place in Iran, which will be difficult to manage internally.

CNN-News18 tried to get a response from Kandhari leaders, but there was none.

Read all the Latest News here