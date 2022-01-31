After Killing of Christian Priest in Peshawar, Pakistan's Minority Spokesperson Urges PM Modi to ‘Intervene’

After the killing of a Christian priest after the Sunday Mass in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar on January 30, the spokesperson for Justice for Minorities in Pakistan, Anila Gulzar, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise the issue of persecution of minorities in Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council and other international forums.

“Being the most vibrant democracy in South Asia and the largest in the world, I beg to the Indian government especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene," Gulzar wrote in the letter to PM Modi.

Unknown gunmen shot dead a Christian priest and wounded another while they were leaving a church in Peshawar following Sunday Mass.

Advertisement

“Religious persecution of minorities is not new in Pakistan. Hindus, Sikhs and Christian are all subjected to third class citizen treatment. They face bigotry on every level in the Pakistani society but they seldom protest and try to cope with the slander, humiliation and discrimination," Gulzar wrote in the letter.

She alleged that every year around 1,000 girls from minority religious groups are abducted, raped and then married off to their abductors and forcefully converted into Islam in Pakistan. “If we go to the police, they are reluctant to register a case against a fellow Muslim filed by a Christian kafir. If we go to courts to seek justice the judiciary is harassed and intimidated by religious goons…"

She further said the only way minorities in Pakistan can be protected is “if the Indian government puts her foot down and says enough is enough".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.