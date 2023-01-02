After Pak Minister's Warning, Afghan Leader Mocks Islamabad with Iconic Photo of Its Surrender to India in 1971 War

Days after Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warned of an attack on Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan’s (TTP) hideouts in Afghanistan, Taliban leader Ahmad Yasir mocked Islamabad with a picture of Pakistan’s surrender to India in 1971 that marked the formation of Bangladesh. He also warned Pakistan to stay away from Afghanistan to avoid disgrace.

“Interior Minister of Pakistan! Excellent Sir! Afghanistan, Syria and Pakistan are not Turkey to target the Kurds in Syria. This is Afghanistan, the graveyard of proud empires. Do not think of a military attack on us, otherwise there will be a shameful repetition of the military agreement with India," Yasir said a tweet while sharing the iconic photo of Pakistani Army’s commander in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) Lieutenant General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi accepting defeat and signing the ‘Instrument of Surrender’ in Dhaka in the presence of General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of Indian and Bangladesh Forces in Eastern Theatre Lieutenant General Jagjit Singh Aurora in 1971.

Advertisement

Last week, the Pakistan minister had said that Pakistan may target Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan’s (TTP) hideouts in Afghanistan if authorities in Kabul failed to take any action against them. He went on to say that “the international laws give you the right to target those who attack you", Dawn reported.

Around 93,000 Pakistani troops had surrendered before the joint forces of the Indian Army and the “Mukti Bahini" on December 16, 1971. This paved way for the birth of Bangladesh.

Read all the Latest News here